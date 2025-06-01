Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

