BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

