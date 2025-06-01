Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.