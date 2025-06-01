Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

