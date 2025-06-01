JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $183,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $263.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average is $249.19. The stock has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

