Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 227 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

