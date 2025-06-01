Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $340,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

ISRG opened at $551.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.47 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,364,055. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

