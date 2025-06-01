Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Drops By 29.8%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLWF remained flat at $1.73 on Friday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

