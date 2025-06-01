Short Interest in Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Decreases By 50.0%

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Century Next Financial Price Performance

Shares of Century Next Financial stock remained flat at $46.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Century Next Financial has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Century Next Financial Company Profile

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Arkansas. The company offers savings and checking accounts; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

