Short Interest in Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Decreases By 50.0%

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Century Next Financial Price Performance
Shares of Century Next Financial stock remained flat at $46.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Century Next Financial has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.
Century Next Financial Company Profile
