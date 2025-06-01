Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Increases By 91.1%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 162,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
