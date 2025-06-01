Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,710.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Computershare to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Computershare
Computershare Price Performance
Computershare Company Profile
Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.