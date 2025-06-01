Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,710.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Computershare to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

CMSQF stock remained flat at $27.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Computershare has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.40.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

