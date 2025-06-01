CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 239,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.57.
CK Hutchison Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1559 dividend. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CK Hutchison Company Profile
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.
