Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

