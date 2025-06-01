Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

