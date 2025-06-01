Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $179.95 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.57 and a 52 week high of $180.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,579 shares of company stock worth $584,818 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

