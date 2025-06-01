JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $505.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.