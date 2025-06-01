Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $82.71 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

