SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOBR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.72% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOBR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 54,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $814.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286,120.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.66.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 4,872.83% and a negative return on equity of 414.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

