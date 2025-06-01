Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
SWAG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 37,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,027. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stran & Company, Inc.
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.