Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

SWAG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 37,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,027. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Free Report ) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Stran & Company, Inc. worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.