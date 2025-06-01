Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 1.0%
SPWH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
See Also
