Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 1.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 267,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.