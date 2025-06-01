Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Tesla, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and GE Aerospace are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods—such as machinery, aerospace and defense products, construction equipment—and provide related services like transportation and logistics. Because their revenues depend heavily on manufacturing activity, infrastructure investment and global trade, they often serve as a barometer for overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.34 on Friday, reaching $349.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,996,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,033,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.95. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.50. 27,045,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,042,485. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.85. 15,099,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,945. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $182.68.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,922,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,401. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.03.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,141,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,047. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.60.

