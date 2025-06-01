SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 0.4%

SMXWW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

