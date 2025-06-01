SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 0.4%
SMXWW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.