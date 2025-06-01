Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in International Business Machines by 54.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in International Business Machines by 16.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $258.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

