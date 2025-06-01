Czech National Bank Buys 6,300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.01.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

