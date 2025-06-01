Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.93 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.92 and its 200 day moving average is $385.87. The company has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

