Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

