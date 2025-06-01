Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $516.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.02. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

