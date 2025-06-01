Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $320.35 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.53.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.83.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

