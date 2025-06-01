Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

