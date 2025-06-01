American National Bank & Trust Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

