The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.