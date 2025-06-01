Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Telesat by 1,395.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Telesat by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telesat by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TSAT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 45,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Telesat has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Telesat had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.