U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
U Power Trading Up 5.4%
NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 8,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,786. U Power has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.
About U Power
