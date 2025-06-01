U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

U Power Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 8,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,786. U Power has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

