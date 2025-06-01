Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ TFINP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Financial
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.