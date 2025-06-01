Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TFINP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.