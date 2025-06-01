Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Update

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 121,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TORO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. 23,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 176.49%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

