United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at United Homes Group

In related news, VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 31,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $62,613.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,586.71. This represents a 23.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 228,981 shares of company stock valued at $453,585 over the last ninety days. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Homes Group by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Homes Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Homes Group by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Trading Up 11.5%

NASDAQ UHG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 435,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,629. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. United Homes Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.