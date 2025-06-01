Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,588 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 791.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.6%

LRCX opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

