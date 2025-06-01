Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $59.94 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $314,435,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.95.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

