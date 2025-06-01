PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $221,297,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

