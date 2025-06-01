Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 2.6% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Capital Management raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $224,000. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 8,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

