Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 116,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

