Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $505.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.50.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

