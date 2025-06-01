Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

