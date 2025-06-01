Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

COOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 6,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,954. Australian Oilseeds has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:COOT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 244,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

