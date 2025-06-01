CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 31.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,680.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Stories

