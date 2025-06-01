Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Drops By 37.2%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.