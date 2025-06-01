Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 43.4% in May

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 25,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.15. 103,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.