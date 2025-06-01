Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 1,260 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,008.09. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

