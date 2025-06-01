Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.30. The stock has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total value of $764,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

