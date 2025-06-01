Addenda Capital Inc. Has $16.53 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $207.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

